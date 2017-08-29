Greenville County raked in $12 million from eclipse visitors

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Hundreds of thousands of people made the trip to Greenville County to watch the total solar eclipse.

Visit Greenville SC estimates about 100,000 people drove in for the day just to watch the natural phenomenon.

Those day-trippers along with the thousands who stayed in area hotels brought in an estimated total economic impact of $12 million, according to Visit Greenville SC.

The group reports there was an estimated 100 percent occupancy in hotels in Greenville for the day, but the specific numbers for lodging are expected on September 1.

The total solar eclipse in the Greenville area began just after 1 p.m. on August 21 and was completed just after 4. The totality of the sun being hidden by the passing of the moon happened at approximately 2:39 p.m. and lasted a little more than two minutes.

Much of South Carolina, from the Upstate to Columbia and Charleston, was in the path of totality.