Harvey’s impact at the gas pump

(WSPA) — Gas prices are rising as the rain and flooding continue in Texas.

AAA reports the average price of gasoline in the Greenville area is up 3 cents a gallon from Monday, but we’ve seen prices spike by 15 cents.

South Carolina, Georgia and Florida are among the top 10 states with the biggest price change this week, according to AAA.

Catastrophic flooding in parts of Texas has shut down several oil and gas refineries. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reports about five percent of nationwide output is down.

Many drivers won’t be able to avoid the impact because of Labor Day weekend.