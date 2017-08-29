Hurricane Katrina survivor looks back on historic storm

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – It’s been 12 years since Hurricane Katrina made land-fall, and slammed into New Orleans.

The damage was so devastating, many people were never able to return home. Some of the victims of that hurricane re-located completely.

Jason Honeman and his wife lived in New Orleans, and evacuated to Spartanburg just one day before Hurricane Katrina made land-fall.

On August 30th they watched as the images of devastation filled the news.

“When the CBD was underwater, where the Superdome was, I realized our house may be underwater,” Honeman said.

It wasn’t until he went back to New Orleans that he understood he wouldn’t be returning home.

“Growing up and seeing all those homes that we were accustomed to seeing day in and day out, all just grayish, white, brown look from mud. I’ll never forget the smell and the mold on the walls, it smelled really horrible. It smelled like rotten eggs or something,” said Honeman.

Jason said the stories coming out of Texas are eerily similar to what he saw 12 years ago. Even more heartbreaking for him, is seeing the place he had to call home during other storms turned into a flood-zone.

“We have a hurricane that has flooded the safe place to go to for the native New Orleanians that needed a place to evacuate to. Nowow that place is underwater,” Honeman said.

He urges those in Texas to have hope, and he’s confident Texas will be able to re-build just like New Orleans.