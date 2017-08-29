Man admits to getting on TN school bus with knife while on meth

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after getting on a school bus and riding to Sevier County High School.

Taylor Ralph Gaisser of Sevierville was charged with public intoxication, criminal trespassing and possession of a weapon on school property. He was arrested Friday morning at the Burger King near Sevier County High School, located at 1231 Dolly Parton Parkway.

School bus driver George Howard Goins, 78, said Gaisser got on his school bus. He said he asked Gaisser if he was a first time rider and if he was going to the high school and Gaisser answered “yes” to both questions. He said Gaisser sat in the front of the bus and when he arrived at the high school, he notified a school official.

A caller told dispatch a man had walked off the school bus and inside Burger King. The caller said the man looked intoxicated and they were not sure the person attended Sevier County High School.

Officers found Gaisser stumbling out of the bathroom at Burger King with red eyes, dilated pupils and multiple track marks on both arms. The responding officer said he sat Gaisser down in a chair, patted him down for weapons and found a small pocket knife in his right pocket. When officers searched the bathroom they also found a large steak knife inside one of the toilets.

Initially, Gaisser said he didn’t remember getting on the bus, but later he remembered being on the bus and walking over to Burger King from the high school. He also admitted the steak knife was his and he was attempting to flush it down the toilet because he knew that he was not supposed to have it on the school bus.

Gaisser was taken to the Sevier County Jail. He later admitted he had been awake for five days due to being on methamphetamine.