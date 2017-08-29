Man fired AK-47 into home with 2 women inside says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of firing an AK-47 into a Spartanburg home with three women inside.

Ronald A Porter, 29, of Cowpens is charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges.

Spartanburg police responded to a call of shots fired around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Baltimore Street, according to an incident report.

When they got there, they were flagged down by a victim who told them “Guybo shot up the house.”

The victim said that she and Porter, A.K.A. Guybo, got into an argument. She put him out of the house and he said he would be back.

She said Porter returned 30 minutes later and pulled out an AK-47 when the woman answered the door.

The victim told police that Porter started shooting into the home and then ran.

Officers found several bullet holes, including one through a bedroom where a pregnant woman was at the time.

Investigators reportedly found 12 bullet casings.

A witness said they thought Porter was firing at the porch to scare people, but the gun rose up and a round hit the house instead.

He said that seemed to startle Porter and he ran a few feet away, but stopped in the neighbor’s yard.

Porter then turned and opened fire again, according to the witness.

Porter is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.