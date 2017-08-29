Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at New Mexico library

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead and four others are injured after a gunman opened fire after 4 p.m. at the Clovis-Carver Public Library Tuesday.

Police say the young man they have in custody surrendered without a fight.

“Immediately went into the building, made contact with the suspect who immediately gave up, was taken into custody as we continued to clear the building,” Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford said.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name or his age, and they have not indicated a motive, saying they still need to talk to the suspect.

Witnesses say they saw a young man walk into the library with what appeared to be a handgun and say he started firing rounds.

Police say six people in total were hit. Two women were killed.

The four injured — two males and two females — were immediately rushed to area hospitals. At least three were airlifted.

Clovis Police and Fire Department emergency responders were on scene quickly after the active shooter call came in.

Once police confronted the shooter though, they say he gave up without a fight.

Investigators are not releasing the victims’ ages or identities until they notify family members.

“This is a big blow to our community. Our community places a high value on life and the sanctity of life, and each life that lives in this community is precious,” Clovis Mayor David Lansford said.

Investigators are still combing through the scene gathering evidence. They have not said how many people were inside the library when the shooting happened.

The closest trauma center to Clovis is located in Lubbock, Texas. Officials there say they have a total of four patients from the shooting in Clovis, with two being in critical condition.

KRQE News 13 is also hearing from people who were inside the library when the shooting happened. Witnesses describe a terrifying scene when the young man opened fire in what everyone thought was a safe, quiet place.

“He just started unloading, pretty much the whole clip. I just kept my head down. I threw the table against the door to barricade myself in there. I thought he was coming my way but by then the cops got there,” witness Sam Nathavong said.

Nathavong said he’s not sure how long the gunman was inside the library, but it felt like forever.

Throughout the evening, the tight-knit Clovis community has flocked to social media. People are sending well wishes to the victims and sharing information about the suspect.

The picture of the suspect got out and people on Facebook immediately started sharing information, describing the teen they believe is the shooter.

Police have not confirmed his identity, but people in the community describe him as a 16-year-old Clovis High School sophomore.

KRQE News 13 also heard from a family who says their aunt was one of the two women killed, but police have not confirmed those details.

The Clovis-Carver Library is closed until further notice.