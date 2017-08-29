Sara Evans headlines Celebrate Anderson event

(WSPA) — The 19th annual Celebrate Anderson is Sunday, Sept. 3.

Festivities include music, food and fireworks and organizers say it’s all free.

From 2 to 5 p.m. families can celebrate at the Fun Zone on the Civic Center Lawn where there will be a kid’s play area with family activities, food and more.

Multi-platinum country entertainer Sara Evans will perform at the event. Eli Rhodes and T.L. Hanna Jazz Band are also on the lineup.

Amphitheater gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m.

People say the celebration is a chance to meet neighbors and relax.