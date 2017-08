GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – State Representative Eric Bedingfield has resigned from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

According to a Facebook post by the Republican lawmaker, he has accepted a job as Director of Governmental Affairs at Greenville Technical College.

Bedingfield represents District 28 in Greenville County.

The full resignation letter was posted by Bedingfield to Facebook.

District 28 encompasses a large portion of southern Greenville County (see map).