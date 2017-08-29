Union Co., Landrum, Dixie Win SCHSL Appeals

Union County, Landrum, and Dixie won appeals Tuesday against the South Carolina High School League’s initial realignment plan and, as a result, will be allowed to move down one classification from which they were initially assigned earlier this summer.

Union County will drop from 4A to 3A, a return to a classification where they won the 1999, 2000, and 2002 state titles in football.

Landrum will remain in 2A after initially being pegged for 3A and a region that would have included school district partner and reigning 3A state champion Chapman.

Dixie will remain in 1A after being ticketed for a jump to 2A.

Carolina High was the other area school appealing and was unsuccessful in its attempt to drop from 3A.

The new realignment plan goes into effect for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 schools years.