West Nile virus case found in Upstate

UNION, S.C. (AP) — State health officials say a case of West Nile virus has been found in northern South Carolina.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said a resident of Jonesville in Union County has been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness.

The person’s name has not been released. There is no word on the person’s condition.

Health officials say they are not sure where the person contracted the infection.

Union County officials have started a series of procedures to reduce the chances of a spread of the virus.

They are spraying for mosquitoes.

The virus causes fever, headaches and skin rashes in mild cases and tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death in severe cases. The virus can incubate inside humans for three to 10 days from being bitten.