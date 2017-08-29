Woman hurt after crash in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is injured after a crash on S. Pleasantburg Drive at Chalmers Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Highway Patrol says a 62-year-old man was traveling west in a 2008 Ford pickup truck on Chalmers Road when he struck a 1999 Ford van on the passenger side.

The 27-year-old woman driving the van was traveling south on S. Pleasantburg Drive at the time.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the van, according to Highway Patrol.

She was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

