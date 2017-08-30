3 arrested on drug charges after chase in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies arrested three people on drug charges after a chase in Jackson County, Tuesday evening.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of one from the scene of an attempted breaking and entering.

When deputies tried to stop the car, the vehicle tried to flee at a high rate of speed.

Deputies were able to stop the car on US-74W near the Whittier exit.

Inside the car, deputies found 110 grams of Methamphetamine.

Three people were arrested, including the driver and two passengers.

20-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Morton, Jr is charged with Flee Arrest With Motor Vehicle, Maintaining Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine, Traffic in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

55-year-old David Charles Fisher is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine.

21-year-old Saryna Michelle Miller is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.