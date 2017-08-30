AMBER Alert for toddler taken in NC

LENOIR, NC (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Lenoir Police say 31-year-old Zachary Scott Watson is believed to have taken 2-year-old Rylee Watson.

Rylee is 18 inches long and weighs 30 pounds. She had blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink striped dress and pink light-up Sketchers shoes.

Zachary Watson is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He had brown hair and green eyes with a cross tattoo on his left arm and a sun on his right arm.

They were last seen at Jason Place in Lenoir and were traveling east towards Mooresville or Wilkesboro, NC.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2014 Toyota Tundra with NC plate EKT-5702 and a broken rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or 911.