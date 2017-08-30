Asheville Police ask for help to find runaway teenager

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for help to find a runaway teenage girl who officer say is not taking prescribed behavioral medications.

Valentina Kudlek, 17, left the Eliada Home in West Asheville on August 23.

Investigators believe she is still in the area and may be found near downtown or in public housing areas in West Asheville.

We’re told she may possibly have a wound or infection in her arm that needs treatment.

If you have any information about Valentina Kudlek, call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Detective Sean Davis at (828) 271-6127.