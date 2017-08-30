Chesnee man arrested in convenience store robbery

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Chesnee man has been charged in a hold-up at a convenience store.

Spartanburg County deputies say the Deb’s Mini Mart at 3697 Chesnee Highway was robbed around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Frederick Martin Williams, 70, of Chesnee is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A store clerk told deputies that the suspect approached the counter with a drink. When she was ringing up the purchase, she said the suspect threw a bag on the counter and demanded money.

Asked if he was serious, the robber lifted his shirt and revealed a gun.

The clerk told deputies the robber fled the scene with cash in a red minivan.

The sheriff’s office said responding deputies got a good description of the robber and his vehicle and spotted the suspect’s van near the store and arrested him without incident following a traffic stop.

Deputies say Williams confessed to the robbery.

Williams is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under $12,000 bond.