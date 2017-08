Four years after opening his own restaurant, Mac Arnold’s Blues Restaurant, the legendary blues singer is closing its doors. In just a few weeks he will be inducted in the Blues Hall of Fame and will focus on farming and touring with his band, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. In his restaurant’s space, a new music venue and restaurant led by the owners of Tipsy Taco will be opening in October called Tipsy Music Pub. Jennifer Martin has the details.

Advertisement