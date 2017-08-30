Easley plant to close, leaving 97 without jobs

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – 97 people will be out of work after a factory in Easley closes in early next year.

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) says the plant is the fourth since the company announced that it would close six plants as part of a restructuring program in November 2016.

According to KA, the production and equipment will be moved to a new facility in Mexico.

The plant in Easley manufactures and supplies products for the company’s Fluid Transfer Systems business which makes hose and tube assemblies for commercial and industrial vehicles.

