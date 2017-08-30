Employee killed in Sears robbery, deputies search for suspect

RICHLAND Co., SC (WSPA) The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a murder suspect after an 81-year-old was shoved and killed during a robbery at Sears.

They are looking for Jason K. Randolph.

Randolph and Jeffrey Alan Simmons have been charged with murder. Simmons is also charged with strong armed robbery.

Simmons was arrested on August 25.

Deputies say the murder and robbery happened on August 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Sears Department Store on Two Notch Road in the Columbia Place mall.

Randolph and Simmons tried to steal two 49″ TV’s.

Duaine Hamilton, 81, can be seen trying to stop them by chasing behind them on surveillance video.

When the suspects got the elevator, they pushed Hamilton causing him to hit his head, according to the report.

The men were able to steal one of the TVs and ran.

Hamilton was taken to the hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office says Hamilton was a Sears employee for 13 years and was married to his wife for 60 years and had six children.

The Sheriff is asking for assistance in locating Jason K. Randolph. To receive up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of Randolph