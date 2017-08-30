Help find SC man charged after drugs kill coworker

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a coworker’s death.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies are trying to find Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson in reference to an ongoing death investigation. Nicklson is accused of providing narcotics to a coworker on March 30. Those drugs contributed to the coworker’s death, officials claim.

Based on the sheriff’s office investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nicklson on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Nicklson is 31-years-old, described as a black male, standing approximately 5’7″ and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Nicklson’s location is being asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.