Local company delivering kayaks for Harvey rescue efforts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate company that manufactures kayaks and canoes is donating boats to help rescue victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Confluence Outdoor is providing kayaks, paddles and life preservers to Texas authorities.

The Greenville-based company said kayaks are ideal for transporting supplies and assisting in rescues.

The donation was loaded Wednesday morning onto a semi-truck bound for Harris County.

Confluence Outdoor said in a statement that the Houston Police Department and emergency responders will use the kayaks for high-water rescue in a 444-square-mile area.

Harvey has caused catastrophic flooding since it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night. It’s since weakened to a tropical storm and made its second landfall on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says Harvey appears to have broken a record with 51.88 inches of rain, according to preliminary data.

“Our hearts are with the people of Houston. As a company, we have members of our team, retail partners and family in the area,” Confluence Outdoor CEO Rich Krause said in a statement.

Krause said the company worked with authorities to determine which kayaks to use in rescue efforts.

“We coordinated with the Houston Police Department, Harris County and local non-profits to deliver exactly the boats needed as quickly as possible to save lives and assist in the rescue efforts,” he said.