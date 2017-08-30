Man gets 15 years for crash that killed 2 in Spartanburg Co.

LANDRUM, S.C. (AP) – A man accused of killing two people after crashing into their motorcycle in South Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports 43-year-old Harley Simms Beck pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of reckless homicide in exchange for having the felony DUI resulting in death charges against him dismissed. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

On April 26, 2016, Beck was driving on Highway 14 near Landrum when he smashed into the back of a motorcycle. The driver, 32-year-old James Blackwell, was taken to a hospital where he died eight days later. The passenger, 19-year-old Chloe Duncan, died at the scene.

Solicitor Barry Barnette says Beck was later found to have alcohol, Valium and Xanax in his system.