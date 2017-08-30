Man hits woman, crashes into Clemson store, police say

CLEMSON S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a drunk man hit a woman on a sidewalk and crashed into a storefront.

Clemson police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on College Avenue.

The driver has been identified as John Christopher Thompson, 34, of Pooler, Georgia.

Police say Thompson was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck downtown when he ran onto the sidewalk in front of The Greek Gallery and hit a female before crashing into the store.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Thompson has been charged with driving under the influence.

He’s in the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

A mug shot of Thompson was not immediately available. Police say he was too intoxicated to take one. They also say Thompson refused to take a breath alcohol test.

Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said in a statement that he’s extremely grateful the incident was no worse than it was.