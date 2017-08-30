Man missing from care facility in WNC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- Deputies need your help locating a man who went missing from a care facility in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old David Bryant is a resident at Lake James Lodge in Marion. He went missing Friday, August 25th.

Deputies say Bryant left the facility Friday morning, saying he was going fishing. The care home employees haven’t seen him since.

The sheriff’s office says Bryant can sign himself out because he is his own guardian.

Bryant is described as a while male, 6’3″ tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He has a thin build, gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235.