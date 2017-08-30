Suspicious death investigation in Asheville, police ask for your help

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help in a suspicious death investigation.

Police found Ryan Michael Rast under the I-240 overpass between S. Tunnel Rd. and Crockett Ave.

The call came in August 19 around 1:56 a.m. as a person down.

Rast had serious traumatic injuries, according to police.

Police and the medical examiner are still investigating.

We encourage anyone with additional information on this incident to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.