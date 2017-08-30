Two Upstate men plead guilty in separate felony weapons cases

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Two Upstate men have pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges in separate cases.

US Attorney Beth Drake released a statement saying the pleas were part of Operation Real Time, a program between local and federal agencies to federally prosecute violent repeat offenders.

In one case, Drake says 53-year-old Johnny Ray Hamby of Travelers Rest pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges from an incident on March 10th. Greenville County deputies were called to his home for a possible drug overdose. After searching the house, deputies say they found 21 firearms and assorted ammunition.

Hamby was prohibited from having guns because of his prior felony convictions. He faces up to ten years in federal prison.

In another case, Drake announced 37-year-old Oran Kenta Crisp of Greenville pleaded guilty in federal court to weapons charges.

On March 23rd, Drake says Greenville County deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home in Greenville. Crisp reportedly told deputies he was arguing with a friend over a car and fired a weapon.

Because of his criminal history, Crisp’s case was expedited under the Operation Real Time program.

Drake says since 2015, that program has resulted in the expedited federal prosecution of more than 120 people.

They’ve also seized more than 165 guns and ammunition from repeat offenders in the Upstate.