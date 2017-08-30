Upstate mother creates nonprofit in son’s memory

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate mother is coping with the loss of her son by giving back to the community.

It’s been a year since 17-year-old Rico Matthews was killed when his moped crashed into a truck.

Since then his mother Latonia Hollis has been grieving and thinking of ways to honor his memory.

That’s how she came up with the RCM Outreach Center, named after Rico.

The nonprofit is going to focus on helping the homeless and reaching out to the youth in Spartanburg.

While it’s just a foundation with a handful of volunteers for now, Hollis hopes to build up the organization so they can have a dedicated center and really make an impact on the community.

“Throughout the year I’ve been going through so much grief and trying to figure out what am I going to do with myself? How am I going to go on? How are my kids that’s remaining going to go on? So I thought of RCM. I said well we could give back to others because that’s what he did when he was here. We could give back to others and keep his memory afloat,” Hollis told 7News.

The RCM Outreach Center is organizing an event to give back to the homeless at Miracle Hill in Spartanburg next weekend. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, click here.