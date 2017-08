Spartanburg Swing Performs - Izzy Hume and Ian O'Donnell from Spartanburg Swing perform!

“Wet n Wild Swing Weekend” - You can dance the night away this weekend with "Spartanburg Swing"! Tonight Izzy Hume and Ian O'Donnell are here to tell us about the "Wet n…

Dani’s Candyland - On the Food Scene tonight, we don't need Willy Wonka to take a trip into the land of sweets we have Danielle Graham with Dani's Candyland.

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, Melania Trump criticized for wearing heels, Best Buy expensive water…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Flood help, Domino's and Ford testing, 4-year-old boy isn't allowed at school because of his long hair and Hoot…

Birds Fly South Anniversary - On the Beer Scene tonight, Birds Fly South Ale Project is celebrating its first anniversary and there's a big party going on Saturday! Owner…

Top Trends in Men’s Fashion for Fall 2017 - With Fall just around the corner, it’s time to switch out wardrobes! From corduroy pants and blazers to denim, top trends in men’s fashion t…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Texas flooding, MTV video awards, Mayweather beats McGregor and Memphis theater cancels screening of "Gone With…