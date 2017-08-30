Woman charged with attempted murder in Spartanburg stabbing

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a woman with attempted murder after they say she stabbed a man in the back with a kitchen knife.

The victim was stabbed at a home on Wood Street before driving to the Scotchman Convenience Store on Valley Falls Road in an attempt to get away.

Deputies found 25-year-old Paris Brown in a blood-covered dress at an intersection near the store, according to an incident report.

The victim told deputies that he and Brown got into an argument at their home. He said Brown picked up two kitchen knives and moments later he was stabbed.

The victim drove to the Scotchman but not before Brown flattened three of his tires, the report states.

Deputies say surveillance footage showed the victim continually tried to get away from Brown.

According to the report, the victim had an order of protection against Brown that expired in October 2017.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Brown told deputies the two had argued and reportedly shrugged her shoulders when questioned about how the victim suffered a stab wound.

She’s in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under $20,000 bond.