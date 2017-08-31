Anderson Co. dispatcher honored for saving the day

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Ron Donley became a dispatcher nearly eleven years ago. He wanted no credit for this save back in June where he helped a father deliver a breeched baby over the phone while they waited for help to arrive.

On Wednesday, Donley was honored for what a save he had that day and for doing a great job when it matters. Anderson County dispatch receives a variety of calls across the board so they are trained on how to help when it matters. Outside of classroom training, telecommunicators are provided with guidelines to help them assist in any emergency from delivering a baby to giving CPR.

“There is guidelines for every single call we take except for the unknown of the unknown so we tell them to treat everyone with dignity, treat them with respect and be compassionate about your job,” said Tina Drawdy, Communications Training Coordinator at Anderson County Dispatch.

This isn’t the first birth call the call center has received. Drawdy tells 7News they get calls from just basic contractions to a crowning baby and even when the baby is already out and the parents want to know what’s next. So it’s important for them to be trained at all stages.

But as for this June baby and mom, we are told they are doing just fine thanks to Donley’s help.