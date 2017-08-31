Check you SC REAL ID eligibility online

The SC Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a way for residents to confirm if the documents need to order and buy a REAL ID driver’s license online in the future are on file with the DMV.

You can visit this website to see if you are eligible to order a REAL ID license online when the cards become available in 2018.

You will need your license number, social security number and date of birth to see if your documents are on file.

They say it eliminates the need to call, wait on hold and confirm all the documents you need are on file.

All of the following must be true for you to be eligible to buy a REAL ID license online next year:

Required documents are on file with the SCDMV

Driving privileges are in good standing

Have a regular (Class D, E, F, M, or any combination of the four) license

If the required documents are not on file and you’re interested in changing your current SC license to a REAL ID, you must bring the following documents to an SCDMV branch now:

Proof of Identity (Birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

If you have an identification card, commercial driver’s license, or are an international customer, REAL ID licenses and IDs will not be available for online ordering, according to SCMDV.

If any of the circumstance apply to you, you will need to take the required documents to a SCDMV branch to change your card.