Clemson community prepares for first home game.

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – Less than 48 hours from the Clemson Tigers first home game at Death Valley since winning the national championship. If you are headed to town for Saturday’s noon kickoff, there are some thing’s you should know about the traffic flow.

There won’t be any road closures, but post game College Avenue will be blocked at Hwy 93. Then most the major roads around the stadium will be all traffic heading out of town. But the number one thing to remember is make sure you are sporting your orange.

“The color it just shows school spirit like it means so much more that you are saying I’m putting my hand up and saying I’m a Clemson Tiger and everyone needs to know,” said Rebekah Graves, sophomore at Clemson.

Right now there are only 400 tickets still up for grabs from the university, and festivities kick off Friday at 6pm with the First Friday parade.