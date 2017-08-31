Duke Energy Developing Technology To Prevent Widespread Outages

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Widespread power outages in our area could soon be a thing of the past.

Duke Energy is moving forward with with smart technology that would lesson the impact to customers.

The self-optimizing grid would be equipped with smart devices to limit the number of customers who lose power during a man-made or weather-related outage.

“Instead of having 2,000 customers out, you’d have 3 or 400 customers out and the outage would be a lot quicker and easier to restore,” said Ryan Mosier, spokesman for Duke Energy.

The grid is part of a $3 billion system-wide upgrade over the course of ten years. New lines, infrastructure and security measures are also included, Mossier said.