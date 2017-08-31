Easley Fire Department Entrance Blocked

Easly, SC (WSPA)

A dangerous problem at one Upstate fire station when there’s an emergency every second counts.

The Easley Fire Department says they may not be able to respond as quickly, because of a busy intersection outside their station.

It’s normal reaction when anyone is driving, you stop when you see a red light. But when traffic backs up and you block the driveway of a fire station, then you’re breaking the law.

When the light turns red and the traffic stops the back up becomes an issue for fire station number one.

Captain Matthew Littleton with Easley Fie Department, “we’ve had to wait on several occasions for traffic to move for us to be able to get through.”

It’s a problem that costs these firefighters time. In a situation where seconds could mean the difference between life and death. So they’ve taken to social media in an effort to raise awareness and even put out orange cones in the median to keep cars from packing all lanes.

Mark Coleman, lives in the area and is an eye witness to traffic backing up, “there is always so much congestion going on through here it ain’t even funny. ”

It’s a problem that’s actually the result of something positive happening in the community.

Captain Littleton says, “we are very healthy economically so as a result growing problems come along with it. you’ve got school traffic you’ve got business traffic you’ve got a lot of things that contribute to it”

South Carolina law says *in order to avoid impeding fire trucks in pursuit of their duties, you must keep clear the fire station driveway at least 20 feet.*

The area around the station is also marked warning drivers to keep the entrance clear.

Captain Littleton, knows the law well, “so law enforcement could write tickets but neither law enforcement or us want that to happen”.

Statistics show that for every minute a fire is allowed to burn, it doubles in size. so waiting for traffic isn’t an option.