Fall for Greenville Taste Tickets on sale now

(NEWS RELEASE) – Taste tickets for BB&T Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, one of the largest street food festivals in the Southeast, are now available for purchase online. The free admission festival is set for October 13 – 15 in downtown Greenville and will offer festival-goers the opportunity to sample signature cuisine from over 40 different restaurants.

Taste tickets are $5 for a sheet of eight taste tickets and can be used throughout the festival weekend to purchase festival food samples and beverages, festival merchandise sponsored by Dapper Ink and rides in the Kids’ Area. Patrons that pre-purchase $50 worth of tickets will receive one free sheet of tickets. Taste tickets will also be available for purchase at Soby’s on the Side (22 E. Court Street) and Dapper Ink (207 Wade Hampton Blvd) October 2 – 13. No refunds will be given for pre-ticket sales. Fall for Greenville is a rain or shine event.

Festival-goers looking to stay in downtown Greenville during BB&T Fall for Greenville can reserve a room at Aloft Greenville Downtown, the official host hotel. For specific details and booking options, visit fallforgreenville.net.

A portion of this year’s festival proceeds will benefit 13 local charities, including Greenville Chinese Cultural Association; Neighborhood Focus; Vocal Matrix Chorus; Aloft Greenville on behalf of Let’em Live Upstate; Boy Scout Troops 260 and 266; Girl Scout Troop 1763; Red Shoe Society in support of The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas; Harvest Hope Food Bank; Resurgent Capital Services on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate; Shellpoint Mortgage on behalf of March of Dimes; Furman University Heller Service Corps and Newcomers in support of The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas.

For more information about BB&T Fall for Greenville, visit fallforgreenville.net and engage with the event on social media using the hashtag #ffgvl.