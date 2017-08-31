Local Teen in Movie Showing Now in Theaters - Spartanburg Day School freshman Myles Moore just got a big break! He’s starring in a movie called “All Saints” alongside My Big Fat Greek We…

Gladiator Polo - It's polo but at the pace of a hockey game! Why Gladiator Polo is taking the world by storm!

Grilling For Labor Day - The holiday weekend is almost here and tonight we're talking about grilling with Longhorn Steak House! Grill Master Daniel Rutledge is here …

Exclusive Clemson Coverage - The Clemson Tigers hit the gridiron Saturday and we are bringing you exclusive coverage of the game that you can find only on channel 7! Pet…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Gas prices increasing, it's been 20 years since Princess Diana died, Whopper severance, jeans trend, The Airmal…

Healthy Meal Prep Trend Growing in Greenville - One of the fastest growing food trends in Greenville is all about healthy, prepped food for people on the go! Clean Eatz is the newest to jo…

Hair Tips for Fall Weddings - Prime wedding season is here, and if you’re wondering how to style your hair, the stylists at The Beautiful Co. have all the best tips! Here…

Dr. Mac Arnold Says Goodbye to Restaurant Business - Four years after opening his own restaurant, Mac Arnold’s Blues Restaurant, the legendary blues singer is closing its doors. In just a few w…

Spartanburg Swing Performs - Izzy Hume and Ian O'Donnell from Spartanburg Swing perform!