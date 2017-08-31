Greenwood murder suspect captured

GREENWOOD S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of murder in a Greenwood shooting has been captured, according to police.

Xzariera Gray was captured in Columbia. He’s charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

He also had outstanding warrants with SC Probation, Pardon and Parole.

Demetrious Alveriz Fuller, 46 of Greenwood died August 26 after a shooting early in the morning near Tanyard Ave. in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers were in the area of Tanyard Ave. on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby.

After checking the surrounding neighborhood the officers located a Fuller with at least gunshot wound.

The victim later died due to injuries from the shooting, according to police.