Group asks Greenville leaders to move Confederate statue

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – A civil rights group is calling on local leaders to move a Confederate statue from North Main Street in Greenville.

South Carolina law says such memorials can only be moved with approval from state lawmakers, but FIT (Fighting Injustice Together) wants Greenville City Council to move the statue to the Museum and Library of Confederate History.

If the statue can’t be moved, FIT asks council members to adopt a resolution that would end city maintenance on the statue or cover the statue.

Greenville City Council members did not immediately comment on the group’s request.