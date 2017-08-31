Labor Day Travel Plans

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

Many people are kicking off their holiday weekend a little early, even hitting the road to head to their Labor Day destinations.

Millions of Americans will be hitting the roads despite the increase in gas prices due to Harvey’s impact on the Gulf Coast.

The interstates are expected to be filled with travelers this weekend.

Here at the sc welcome center there’s been a steady flow of people passing through on their way to sunny skies and sandy beaches.

Labor Day weekend is upon us and it’s considered the last official weekend of the summer.

Despite the weather and increased gas prices many of those celebrations will begin today.

Brad Akers and his best friend Oliver won’t let a little rain or rising gas prices keep them from hitting the road this holiday season.

Brad is on the move, “I’m going down by Hilton head lake Jesep and then from there I’m headed to Louisiana to see some friends then in driving to Oklahoma.

AAA shows he’s not alone, around 39 million people are expected to travel this weekend, the most in more than a decade. Nearly 90 percent of them are driving to their destination.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, just wants people to be safe, ” Probably the thing you need to pack is patients for the weekend. Cause there’s gonna be some extra people on the road.”

Road work is being put on hold to clear the way for for you to get where you’re going faster, but it’s up to you to make sure you’re following the rules of the road.

The national safety council warns traffic deaths over the holiday weekend could be as high as 421. That’s the highest number since 2008.

If i’m not mistaken we’re going to have rain this weekend so slow your speed down a little bit.

Nearly 20 percent of people are getting an early start and leaving today, but the roads and airports are expected to be busiest tomorrow. So you may want to plan ahead to avoid peak travel times.

How long of a drive do you have? “about 7 hours” everybody’s doing OK? “we got the caravan going”

Labor Day weekend is the last weekend to sort of play, so most travelers say gas prices nor weather will keep them from reaching their destination.