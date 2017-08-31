Man arrested on numerous child porn charges in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Blacksburg man has been arrested after investigators say he distributed child pornography online.

29-year-old Nathaniel Leron Jordon has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Attempted Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Person Under Age Eighteen, and Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, Jordon sent child pornography and had sexually-explicit conversations with and sent nude images to someone he believed to be a minor.

The Attorney General says the arrest was made after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and the FBI also assisted.