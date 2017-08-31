Man charged in baby’s death in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County have charged a man in connection with the death of an 8-month-old baby in Williamston.

36-year-old Nathan Lee Roach is charged with Homicide by Child Abuse in connection with the death on August 24.

The baby died from blunt force trauma, according to the Anderson County Coroner.

The child was taken to the hospital from a home on Mahaffey Road on August 21.

Roach is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.