Man gets 15 years for child sex crime in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA)- George Anthony Clark, 44 was found guilty of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday afternoon by an Abbeville County jury.

Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentence Clark 15-years, the maximum allowed by state law on the charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Judge Hocker also ordered Clark be monitored by GPS and listed on the sex offender registry for life.

Solicitor Stumbo of the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said, “There is simply no room in our society for predators like George Anthony Clark and we will continue to stand up and fight for those who have fallen prey to them,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “It is my hope and prayer that victim and her family can gain some closure with this result and move forward stronger.”