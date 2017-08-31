Man wearing t-shirt on head robs Spartanburg gas station say police

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are trying to find a suspect who they say held up a gas station while wearing a t-shirt on his head as a disguise.

The armed robbery happened just after 9:30 pm Wednesday at Petro Pointe at 1460 Union Street. The incident report says the man came into the store wearing a white t-shirt to cover his head with a dark blue jacket and black pants.

He held up a gray plastic bag to a female employee that she believed was covering a gun and said, “give me everything in the drawer, you have 10 seconds.”

The employee gave him all the money in the drawer and hit the panic button device to call police. The man then ran out of the store.

Witnesses outside the store say he headed toward Broncos on foot as he left. One witness claimed the man got into a dark colored car and left, headed toward Southport Road.

Spartanburg Police could only give a limited description of the armed robbery suspect.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.