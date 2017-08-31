Officers on scene of death investigation in Duncan

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said investigators with his office had been asked to respond to an address on Buckingham Road in Duncan.

“We have responded to the area but I cannot confirm what type death we have at this point,” Clevenger wrote in an email.

7News requested information from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“The incident on Buckingham Road in Duncan is still an active investigation. More information will be released at the appropriate time,” Lt. Kevin Bobo wrote in an email.