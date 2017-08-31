Six Flags Over Georgia unveils new hybrid coaster for 2018



AUSTELL, GA (WSPA) – Six Flags Over Georgia is set to debut an all new hybrid roller coaster in 2018.

Twisted Cyclone is a hybrid consisting of a wooden structure and steel track.

The coaster will have 3 inversions, a 75 degree 96 foot first drop, and over 2,400 feet of track.

The trains will be modeled after a classic 1960’s convertible.

Construction of the ride has already begun and it is expected to open in the Spring of 2018.

For more information on the upcoming 2018 season at Six Flags Over Georgia, click here.