Spartanburg Water needs volunteers to clean up watersheds

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Upstate water officials are asking you to give time to help keep watersheds clean.

Spartanburg Water will hold its 29th annual Lake Sweep on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Volunteers are needed to help sweep Lakes Blalock and Bowen.

Spartanburg Water said volunteers collected more than 24,000 pounds of trash during last year’s Lake Sweep. Trash included tires, furniture, plastic, glass and other items.

Spartanburg Water is asking for about four hours of your time. They will provide coffee, donuts, lunch and a t-shirt.

Volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Lake Bowen Warden’s Office parking lot at 8515 Highway 9 in Inman.

For more information about volunteering, contact Larry Elder at lelder@spartanburgwater.org or (864) 578-5442 .