GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says sexual assault allegations against Sheriff Will Lewis have been turned over to state investigators.

A former Sheriff’s Office employee wrote a blog post in which she claimed she feared for her life after sexual, emotional and mental abuse, and stalking by Sheriff Lewis.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that they have self-reported the matter to agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and would have no further comment.