Woman arrested 2nd time this month on meth charges in Hendersonville says deputies

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested for a 2nd time this month on meth charges, according to Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Marie Barton, 31, of Timberline Dr. is charged with using a vehicle to transport meth for the purpose to sale and deliver.

Deputies says they found over an ounce of meth after a K-9 search of a vehicle.

She was charged on August 1 with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the latest arrest happened on August 25.

She is out on bond.