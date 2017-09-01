1 dead, injuries reported after wagon train hit by truck in Haywood Co.

One person is dead, several people hurt after a pickup truck hit the back of a wagon train in Haywood Co., according to a report from The Mountaineer newspaper.

They report the accident happened around noon on Friday in the 4000 block of Jonathan Creek Rd. in Maggie Valley.

They say the train of 18 wagons cross the county every Labor Day and participates in the Canton Labor Day parade, according to The Mountaineer.

Two horses died. Witnesses say they saw a horse thrown over the guardrail and was put down on the spot.