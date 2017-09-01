Boil water advisory issued in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued after a water main break in Williamston.

Utilities Director David Rodgers said a 12-inch water main distribution line washed out around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Residents and town water customers are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Test results of water samples are expected back Saturday morning.

For any questions about the notice, please call 864-847-7473 or 864-844-6892.