Bond denied for couple accused in baby’s death

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a mom and her boyfriend in the death of a 7-month-old baby in Anderson County.

Nathan Lee Roach, 36, of Williamston is charged with homicide by child abuse. Cheyenne Michelle Otto, 19, of Easley, is charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting.

The baby, Camden Shaw Kidder, died from blunt force trauma on Aug. 24, according to the coroner.

Deputies responded to a call of a child in cardiac arrest at a home on Mahaffey Road and took the baby to the hospital on Aug. 21.

Roach is accused of abusing the infant and waiting almost 30 minutes to seek medical attention.

Otto allowed Roach to abuse the infant and neglected the infant’s medical needs, according to an arrest warrant.

“We are heartbroken over this case,” Sheriff Chad McBride said in a statement. “The detective working this case has said that it is one of the worst cases of child abuse he has seen in his 40 years of law enforcement. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to seeking justice for baby Camden.”

Roach and Otto are being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Bond was denied for both.